Push Button Phone Day by olivetreeann
Push Button Phone Day

You can walk around the house with your push button phone now, but when they first came out, they were hooked up to the wall. Do you remember that?
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Rick Schies
Oh yes I do, good old days
November 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh that's a fun result! (I had a reel of phone cord that retracted so that I could take a phone to any room in the house for privacy or to do stuff while talking lol)
November 19th, 2024  
Harry J Benson
Some of mine still are and they work during a power outage
November 19th, 2024  
