Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4979
Push Button Phone Day
You can walk around the house with your push button phone now, but when they first came out, they were hooked up to the wall. Do you remember that?
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10306
photos
194
followers
202
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4972
4973
4974
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
Latest from all albums
5067
4976
4977
5068
4978
5069
5070
4979
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th November 2024 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
telephone
,
pop-art
,
edah24-11
Rick Schies
ace
Oh yes I do, good old days
November 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's a fun result! (I had a reel of phone cord that retracted so that I could take a phone to any room in the house for privacy or to do stuff while talking lol)
November 19th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Some of mine still are and they work during a power outage
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close