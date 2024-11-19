Previous
Not Carbonated But Definitely Caffeinated by olivetreeann
Photo 4980

For the life of me I could not think of a carbonated AND caffeinated beverage today- so I went with the caffeine-laden holiday latte at Dunkin' Donuts! Do you see what you started Joan?!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
KV ace
This is awesome! I immediately that of Coca-Cola as a carbonated caffeinated beverage.
November 21st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great edit
November 21st, 2024  
