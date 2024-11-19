Sign up
Photo 4980
Not Carbonated But Definitely Caffeinated
For the life of me I could not think of a carbonated AND caffeinated beverage today- so I went with the caffeine-laden holiday latte at Dunkin' Donuts! Do you see what you started Joan?!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th November 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
latte
,
dunkin donuts
,
edah24-11
,
a tasty excuse to have a latte if any!
KV
ace
This is awesome! I immediately that of Coca-Cola as a carbonated caffeinated beverage.
November 21st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great edit
November 21st, 2024
