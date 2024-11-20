Previous
Absurdity Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4981

Absurdity Day

"I'll believe that when I see a pig fly!" he said.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
1364% complete

Zilli~ ace
LoL
November 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh they do, I can see one now!
November 21st, 2024  
KV ace
Love the pigcopter.
November 21st, 2024  
