Stuffing Day by olivetreeann
Stuffing Day

Heading out to a pre-Thanksgiving Thanksgiving dinner at a church today and guess what I'm bringing? How handy was that, since it's Stuffing Day!?
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Zilli~ ace
Like the edit
November 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great one! 🦃😊
November 21st, 2024  
KV ace
Sounds filling… enjoy!
November 21st, 2024  
