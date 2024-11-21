Sign up
Photo 4982
Stuffing Day
Heading out to a pre-Thanksgiving Thanksgiving dinner at a church today and guess what I'm bringing? How handy was that, since it's Stuffing Day!?
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Zilli~
Like the edit
November 21st, 2024
Dorothy
Great one! 🦃😊
November 21st, 2024
KV
Sounds filling… enjoy!
November 21st, 2024
