Green Leaves Against the Blue Siding by olivetreeann
Photo 4983

Green Leaves Against the Blue Siding

From Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm and the Shoot Out there in June.

We've had a welcome 24 hours of rain and thick, wet snow- just what our thirsty ground needed. We're not out of drought conditions yet, but this really helps!
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Diane ace
A very pleasing image--I like the blues and greens, the shapes of the leaves and texture of the siding.
November 23rd, 2024  
