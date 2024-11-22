Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4983
Green Leaves Against the Blue Siding
From Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm and the Shoot Out there in June.
We've had a welcome 24 hours of rain and thick, wet snow- just what our thirsty ground needed. We're not out of drought conditions yet, but this really helps!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10314
photos
195
followers
203
following
1365% complete
View this month »
4976
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
4982
4983
Latest from all albums
4980
5071
5072
4981
5073
4982
5074
4983
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
leaves
Diane
ace
A very pleasing image--I like the blues and greens, the shapes of the leaves and texture of the siding.
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close