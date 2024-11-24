Sign up
Photo 4985
A Chair by the Corner Window
Keeping spots filled without falling behind again. Taken at the Marie Zimmerman House back in June.
24th November 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
gloria jones
ace
I like this simple arrangement...your composition and pov are spot on.
November 26th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love the window and simplicity
November 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and pov, I love the window.
November 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
I completely agree with
@seattlite
and
@edorreandresen
A wonderful b&w composition, beautiful in its simplicity!
November 26th, 2024
