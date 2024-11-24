Previous
A Chair by the Corner Window by olivetreeann
Photo 4985

A Chair by the Corner Window

Keeping spots filled without falling behind again. Taken at the Marie Zimmerman House back in June.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
gloria jones ace
I like this simple arrangement...your composition and pov are spot on.
November 26th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love the window and simplicity
November 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and pov, I love the window.
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
I completely agree with @seattlite and @edorreandresen A wonderful b&w composition, beautiful in its simplicity!
November 26th, 2024  
