Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4986
The Ferris Wheel on the Midway
From my visit to Maine in September- Rachel takes in the Ferris Wheel on the Midway at the Cumberland County Fair.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
5
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10320
photos
195
followers
203
following
1366% complete
4979
4980
4981
4982
4983
4984
4985
4986
5074
4983
5075
4984
5076
4985
4986
5077
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th September 2024 1:45pm
fair
ferris wheel
midway
Krista Mae
ace
L O V E
So great! I especially like the clouds and POV. What effect is this called. Can you send me your contact info? My email is mrswrightA8@gmail.com . Thanks! Happy Holidays!
November 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image
November 26th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this one!
November 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and colourful image of a fun ride! So beautifully captured and processed Ann.
November 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
A fun image, delightfully processed!
November 26th, 2024
