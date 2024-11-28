Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4989
Red Planet Day
I had fun creating this one out of two of my images (the Space Guy and the truck) and an Ai generated one (for the surface of Mars). The solar flare, sparkles and unique coloring were all done in Smart Photo Editor.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10330
photos
195
followers
203
following
1367% complete
View this month »
4984
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
4990
4991
Latest from all albums
4988
5079
4989
5080
5081
4990
5082
4991
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mars
,
ai
,
composite
,
edah24-11
gloria jones
ace
So good!
December 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close