Red Planet Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4989

Red Planet Day

I had fun creating this one out of two of my images (the Space Guy and the truck) and an Ai generated one (for the surface of Mars). The solar flare, sparkles and unique coloring were all done in Smart Photo Editor.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
gloria jones ace
So good!
December 1st, 2024  
