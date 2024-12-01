Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4992
Eat a Red Apple Day
We couldn't eat this one since it's made of wood, so we photographed it instead.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10332
photos
195
followers
203
following
1367% complete
View this month »
4985
4986
4987
4988
4989
4990
4991
4992
Latest from all albums
4989
5080
5081
4990
5082
4991
4992
5083
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st December 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
legos
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
lego photo club
,
edah24-12
Shutterbug
ace
Your helpers have good advice.
December 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close