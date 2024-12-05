Sign up
Photo 4994
Oh Deer, Let's Wrap This Up Frosty
A close-up for the word of the day- "wrapping paper."
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
christmas
,
wrapping paper
Suzanne
Nice response!
December 8th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous paper and shot.
December 8th, 2024
