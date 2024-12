Dewey Decimal System Day

A library book that Jeff borrowed WAY, WAY back when and never returned. At first he just plain forgot to bring it back but as the years went by it became a part of our crazy mess and eventually became a part of our permanent collection. The Dewey Decimal label is still on the book however, so it came in handy for today's holiday.