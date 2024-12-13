Sign up
Photo 5003
Hot Cocoa Day
I discovered some new editing editions to my photo processing programs. Oooooo-fun!
13th December 2024
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th December 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cocoa
,
edah24-12
Kathy A
ace
That looks delicious
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely and very appealing creation, Ann!
December 22nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Delish! Love the creativity.
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and edit.
December 22nd, 2024
