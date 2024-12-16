Sign up
Photo 5004
Chocolate Covered Anything Day
You can't go wrong with a chocolate-based holiday!
My apologies for yet another massive upload! You know the drill though- you don't need to comment on them all- just pick one or two and then move on!
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
chocolate
,
edah24-12
gloria jones
ace
Great editing...neat textures, tones
December 20th, 2024
