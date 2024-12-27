Sign up
Previous
Photo 5018
52 Week Challenge Week 52- Lines
Made it! #52 of 52 weeks and the final prompt was lines. Getting a straight shot of the wall in the Children's Garden at Longwood Gardens was a bit tricky and I wasn't as successful as I'd like, but it did make a nice black and white image.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5110
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th December 2024 3:39pm
Tags
black and white
,
shadows
,
longwood gardens
,
52wc-2024-#52
Wendy
ace
Lovely lines
December 29th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great in b&w
December 29th, 2024
katy
ace
Definitely lots of lines in it
December 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Some very good lines here!
December 29th, 2024
