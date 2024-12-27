Previous
52 Week Challenge Week 52- Lines by olivetreeann
52 Week Challenge Week 52- Lines

Made it! #52 of 52 weeks and the final prompt was lines. Getting a straight shot of the wall in the Children's Garden at Longwood Gardens was a bit tricky and I wasn't as successful as I'd like, but it did make a nice black and white image.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Wendy ace
Lovely lines
December 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great in b&w
December 29th, 2024  
katy ace
Definitely lots of lines in it
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Some very good lines here!
December 29th, 2024  
