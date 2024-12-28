Previous
Next
Winter Field by olivetreeann
Photo 5019

Winter Field

Keeping the spots filled in for the month with a shot from the photo walk I took with my grandsons the other day.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Cool!
December 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great processing.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact