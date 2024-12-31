Previous
Raindrops on a Cabbage Leaf by olivetreeann
Photo 5022

Raindrops on a Cabbage Leaf

Self-explanatory! My energy is on the low side after a 12 hour drive yesterday so I'm posting the final four images from 2024 and settling in to watch White Christmas. See you all next year!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot! Happy New Year, Ann!
January 1st, 2025  
katy ace
I love the colors in this! So creative Ann. God bless you and your family and have a very happy new year.
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Makes a pretty frame-filler!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
Nice abstract and good colors
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful.
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours & water droplets.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact