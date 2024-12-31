Sign up
Previous
Photo 5022
Raindrops on a Cabbage Leaf
Self-explanatory! My energy is on the low side after a 12 hour drive yesterday so I'm posting the final four images from 2024 and settling in to watch White Christmas. See you all next year!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
macro
,
raindrops
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot! Happy New Year, Ann!
January 1st, 2025
katy
ace
I love the colors in this! So creative Ann. God bless you and your family and have a very happy new year.
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Makes a pretty frame-filler!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
Nice abstract and good colors
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful.
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours & water droplets.
January 1st, 2025
