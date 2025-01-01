Previous
Polar Bear Plunge Day by olivetreeann
Polar Bear Plunge Day

It's been a quiet and lazy day hence an uninspiring and quickly assembled shot for the holiday of the day.
Ann H. LeFevre

Steve Chappell ace
Great capture and edit
January 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
So cute HAPPY New Year
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Not for me
Not for me
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
January 1st, 2025  
KV ace
I did a polar plunge on this day in 2022… it was rather chilly. Today I completed a 4 mile hike.
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones
Sweet.
Sweet.
January 1st, 2025  
