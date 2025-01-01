Sign up
Previous
Photo 5023
Polar Bear Plunge Day
It's been a quiet and lazy day hence an uninspiring and quickly assembled shot for the holiday of the day.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
6
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10394
photos
195
followers
204
following
1376% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st January 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
polar bear
,
edah25-01
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture and edit
January 1st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So cute HAPPY New Year
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Not for me
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
January 1st, 2025
KV
ace
I did a polar plunge on this day in 2022… it was rather chilly. Today I completed a 4 mile hike.
January 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
January 1st, 2025
