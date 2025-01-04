Trivia Day

Previous
I read that the electricity to run these decorations is on the high side- maybe that's why Santa lost his head.

I spotted this poor fellow while sitting in traffic the other day.

Having trouble settling into a good routine and it's only 4 days into 2025- wow- hope I get back in the groove soon!
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diane ace
I've wondered how much power they require.
January 5th, 2025  
