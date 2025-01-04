Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5026
Trivia Day
I read that the electricity to run these decorations is on the high side- maybe that's why Santa lost his head.
I spotted this poor fellow while sitting in traffic the other day.
Having trouble settling into a good routine and it's only 4 days into 2025- wow- hope I get back in the groove soon!
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10400
photos
195
followers
204
following
1376% complete
View this month »
5019
5020
5021
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
Latest from all albums
5023
5114
5115
5024
5116
5025
5117
5026
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd January 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
inflatable
,
edah25-01
Diane
ace
I've wondered how much power they require.
January 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close