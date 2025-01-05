Resolutions

There are about 6 layers of flying snow geese on this image! The beginning shot was a flowering bush but I can't remember which kind of bush. It was extremely blustery today so the leaves were all blurry. Not to worry though, I just play with it until I like what I see (o; lol



Today's holiday was Bird Day and as I worked with the layers on this image, this poem formed in my head.



I dreamed of feathered wings last night,

Of soaring dreams which reached new heights.



But when I woke to my dismay,

My feet on earth did firmly stay.



Oh would my dreams become so true,

That they are all the things I do.



And not to earth be firmly bound,

But soar like birds above the ground.



AHL

1/5/2025



Such is the way with resolutions- intended to be done, but often overrun.

