There are about 6 layers of flying snow geese on this image! The beginning shot was a flowering bush but I can't remember which kind of bush. It was extremely blustery today so the leaves were all blurry. Not to worry though, I just play with it until I like what I see (o; lol
Today's holiday was Bird Day and as I worked with the layers on this image, this poem formed in my head.
I dreamed of feathered wings last night,
Of soaring dreams which reached new heights.
But when I woke to my dismay,
My feet on earth did firmly stay.
Oh would my dreams become so true,
That they are all the things I do.
And not to earth be firmly bound,
But soar like birds above the ground.
AHL
1/5/2025
Such is the way with resolutions- intended to be done, but often overrun.