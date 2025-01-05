Previous
Resolutions by olivetreeann
Resolutions

There are about 6 layers of flying snow geese on this image! The beginning shot was a flowering bush but I can't remember which kind of bush. It was extremely blustery today so the leaves were all blurry. Not to worry though, I just play with it until I like what I see (o; lol

Today's holiday was Bird Day and as I worked with the layers on this image, this poem formed in my head.

I dreamed of feathered wings last night,
Of soaring dreams which reached new heights.

But when I woke to my dismay,
My feet on earth did firmly stay.

Oh would my dreams become so true,
That they are all the things I do.

And not to earth be firmly bound,
But soar like birds above the ground.

AHL
1/5/2025

Such is the way with resolutions- intended to be done, but often overrun.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Zilli~ ace
Great faffing and lovely poem!
January 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Oh, Ann, I love your photo creation and I love the poem even more! Kudos to you for both!
January 6th, 2025  
Diane ace
Beautiful image and poem!
January 6th, 2025  
amyK ace
Wonderful image and poetry
January 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous image
January 6th, 2025  
