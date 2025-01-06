Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5028
Warmth
I'm going to mix up the dates on some of the monthly/daily words because life is so busy but I don't want to fall far behind! There is nothing as toasty warm as a nice hot log on the wood stove when the temps go down!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10404
photos
196
followers
205
following
1377% complete
View this month »
5021
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
Latest from all albums
5116
5025
5117
5026
5118
5027
5028
5119
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th January 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
fire
,
c
,
wood
,
fireplace
,
january
,
jan25words
Jessica Eby
ace
Ooooh, looks very warm and cozy!
January 7th, 2025
Diane
ace
Sigh--wish I had a wood stove or fireplace. It's even cold in Louisiana tonight. Good shot and edit.
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close