Previous
Warmth by olivetreeann
Photo 5028

Warmth

I'm going to mix up the dates on some of the monthly/daily words because life is so busy but I don't want to fall far behind! There is nothing as toasty warm as a nice hot log on the wood stove when the temps go down!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Ooooh, looks very warm and cozy!
January 7th, 2025  
Diane ace
Sigh--wish I had a wood stove or fireplace. It's even cold in Louisiana tonight. Good shot and edit.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact