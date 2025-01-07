Previous
Old Rock Day by olivetreeann
Old Rock Day

This wasn't on the "Every Day's a Holiday" list but when it popped up on my computer today, I knew this bucket of rocks would be a good shot for it.

A quick post before photo club meeting tonight- I have been elected president this year, so I'd better not be late for the planning committee meeting! See you tomorrow.
