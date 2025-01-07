Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5029
Old Rock Day
This wasn't on the "Every Day's a Holiday" list but when it popped up on my computer today, I knew this bucket of rocks would be a good shot for it.
A quick post before photo club meeting tonight- I have been elected president this year, so I'd better not be late for the planning committee meeting! See you tomorrow.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10406
photos
196
followers
205
following
1377% complete
View this month »
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
5029
Latest from all albums
5117
5026
5118
5027
5028
5119
5120
5029
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
7th January 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
edah25-01
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close