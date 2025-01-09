Previous
Orchid Abstract 1 by olivetreeann
Orchid Abstract 1

I saw some orchids in the supermarket that were an unusual shade of green. They just didn't look natural (probably dyed somehow) so I decided to turn them into an abstract!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
