Photo 5032
Orchid Abstract 2
I saw some orchids in the supermarket that were an unusual shade of purple. They just didn't look natural (probably dyed somehow) so I decided to turn them into an abstract!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th January 2025 5:34pm
Tags
color
,
abstract
,
floral
,
etsooi-162
