Previous
Orchid Abstract 4 by olivetreeann
Photo 5034

Orchid Abstract 4

Found another beautiful effect and then played around with the color. I think this one's my favorite.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
So cool. Great color combination
January 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@zilli Thank you Zilli and thank you for the fav!
January 13th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice soft abstract
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact