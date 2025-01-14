Sign up
Photo 5036
Kaleidoscope Stairs
I took a shot of some of the old wooden stairs in our church and gave them a kaleidoscope twist.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
stairs
kaleidoscope
annfoolery
Joanne Diochon
ace
I have to say I would never have connect this with old stairs if you hadn't mentioned it.
January 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
such an amazing outcome, what a fabulous image!
January 14th, 2025
