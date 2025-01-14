Previous
Kaleidoscope Stairs by olivetreeann
Kaleidoscope Stairs

I took a shot of some of the old wooden stairs in our church and gave them a kaleidoscope twist.
14th January 2025

Joanne Diochon
I have to say I would never have connect this with old stairs if you hadn't mentioned it.
January 14th, 2025  
Diana
such an amazing outcome, what a fabulous image!
January 14th, 2025  
