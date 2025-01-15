Previous
Text2image-8 by olivetreeann
Photo 5037

Text2image-8

The prompts were "winter", "snow" and a "word of your choice". I chose "dancing" and this is what Ai came up with. I added the fairy tale vignette.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
