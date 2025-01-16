Sign up
Photo 5038
Nothing Day
Nothing going on here- feel free to move along.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10425
photos
195
followers
204
following
1380% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th January 2025 9:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sepia
nothing
edah25-01
Diane
ace
But I see a nice fire....
January 17th, 2025
amyK
ace
Makes me want to sit down with a good book
January 17th, 2025
