Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5039
Pac Man Pizza
At least that's what I thought it looked like!
For the mundane triangles challenge.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10427
photos
196
followers
204
following
1380% complete
View this month »
5032
5033
5034
5035
5036
5037
5038
5039
Latest from all albums
5036
5127
5037
5128
5038
5129
5039
5130
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th January 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
pac man
,
mundane-triangles
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice
January 18th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
This is great! We all remember Pac Man!
January 18th, 2025
Diane
ace
Lol. Great title.
January 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close