Previous
Pac Man Pizza by olivetreeann
Photo 5039

Pac Man Pizza

At least that's what I thought it looked like!

For the mundane triangles challenge.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice
January 18th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
This is great! We all remember Pac Man!
January 18th, 2025  
Diane ace
Lol. Great title.
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact