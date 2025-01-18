Previous
Winne the Pooh Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5040

Winne the Pooh Day

It's a honey of a day! The Critters enjoying one of Miss Ann's Winnie the Pooh books in celebration of Winnie the Pooh Day!

This shot also qualifies for the word of the day- books.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy ace
fabulous combination of challenges in one photo
January 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I've still got Winnie the Pooh books here that my children loved
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful image, I never had one of these books.
January 19th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What fun! Favorites
January 19th, 2025  
