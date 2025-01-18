Sign up
Previous
Photo 5040
Winne the Pooh Day
It's a honey of a day! The Critters enjoying one of Miss Ann's Winnie the Pooh books in celebration of Winnie the Pooh Day!
This shot also qualifies for the word of the day- books.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
books
,
winnie the pooh
,
toyson365
,
edah25-01
,
jan25words
,
edah25-c1
katy
ace
fabulous combination of challenges in one photo
January 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I've still got Winnie the Pooh books here that my children loved
January 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful image, I never had one of these books.
January 19th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What fun! Favorites
January 19th, 2025
