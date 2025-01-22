Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5044
The Stroudsburg Express
A new mural in Stroudsburg.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
5
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10441
photos
197
followers
206
following
1382% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th January 2025 3:11pm
Karen
ace
That’s wonderful - what a great mural! Love the edit, too.
January 24th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So vivid!
January 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Absolutely love this, Ann! One of the best murals I've ever seen! Maybe I feel that way because I am more into realism than into abstract art...
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and edit of this wonderful mural.
January 24th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Wonderful artwork
January 24th, 2025
