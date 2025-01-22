Previous
The Stroudsburg Express by olivetreeann
Photo 5044

The Stroudsburg Express

A new mural in Stroudsburg.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Karen ace
That’s wonderful - what a great mural! Love the edit, too.
January 24th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
So vivid!
January 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Absolutely love this, Ann! One of the best murals I've ever seen! Maybe I feel that way because I am more into realism than into abstract art...
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and edit of this wonderful mural.
January 24th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Wonderful artwork
January 24th, 2025  
