Photo 5045
Handwriting Day
We don't have any handwriting because, well, because we're just little critters, so foot prints will have to do.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
5
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Allison Williams
ace
LOL!
January 24th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
lol, too cute!
January 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Clever!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautifully done!
January 24th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Made me giggle! Creative you
January 24th, 2025
