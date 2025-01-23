Previous
Handwriting Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5045

Handwriting Day

We don't have any handwriting because, well, because we're just little critters, so foot prints will have to do.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
LOL!
January 24th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
lol, too cute!
January 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Clever!
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautifully done!
January 24th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Made me giggle! Creative you
January 24th, 2025  
