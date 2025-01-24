Previous
Compliment Day by olivetreeann
Compliment Day

The Critters have no trouble complimenting one another (o:
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Allison Williams ace
Lots of nice things to say to each other.
January 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Best buds! :-)
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
They seem to have a great friendship.
January 24th, 2025  
