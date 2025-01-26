Try Something New

Finally got around to getting a shot for the Theme of the Month. I take a lot of pictures with my cell phone but I rarely process them "in camera", so when I spotted these interesting hand statues in the Mediterranean restaurant I was having lunch at the other day, I thought I take a crazy shot of them and play around in Snapseed. It's probably not as crazy of an edit that I would have done in my computer, but I do like how it brightened up. The biggest challenge was getting it off my phone and into my computer for uploading!