Try Something New by olivetreeann
Photo 5048

Try Something New

Finally got around to getting a shot for the Theme of the Month. I take a lot of pictures with my cell phone but I rarely process them "in camera", so when I spotted these interesting hand statues in the Mediterranean restaurant I was having lunch at the other day, I thought I take a crazy shot of them and play around in Snapseed. It's probably not as crazy of an edit that I would have done in my computer, but I do like how it brightened up. The biggest challenge was getting it off my phone and into my computer for uploading!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice colors and pov
January 27th, 2025  
