Previous
Neon Circles by olivetreeann
Photo 5050

Neon Circles

January word- circles. Any idea as to what we're standing in/on?
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
love the effect I am guessing clear plastic cups!
January 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Cups and saucers or just cups as Katy said?
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact