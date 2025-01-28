Sign up
Previous
Photo 5050
Neon Circles
January word- circles. Any idea as to what we're standing in/on?
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10450
photos
198
followers
207
following
10
2
Themes and Competitions
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
26th January 2025 1:05pm
Public
circles
toyson365
365toys
the critters
jan25words
katy
ace
love the effect I am guessing clear plastic cups!
January 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Cups and saucers or just cups as Katy said?
January 29th, 2025
