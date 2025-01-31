Sign up
Previous
Photo 5053
Backward Day
We're "backing out" of January on Backward Day with a backwards cup of hot chocolate. Is putting the mug before the hot chocolate like putting the cart before the horse? Flash of Red February is up next!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10457
photos
198
followers
207
following
1384% complete
5046
5047
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5141
260
5051
5142
5143
5052
5144
5053
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
31st January 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-02
