In Memory

This rose was presented to the widow of a Vietnam Vet at yesterday's funeral. I was unable to hear all the words which were spoken at the ceremony but it sounded like the gift was rich in symbolism. After the congregation left the sanctuary for the repast in our Fellowship Hall, I went in to pay my respects. It occurred to me that pictures of the flowers, American flag and other items given to the family may not have been photographed as they were displayed so I took the liberty to do so and will put the images together in some nice way for the family. I was really struck by how nicely my cell phone captured this rose, so I thought I'd share it with you.