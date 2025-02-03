Sign up
Previous
Photo 5056
Georgette
Georgette is one of the more glitzy Snowmen. Her creator was Laura Lippay.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
Tags
snowmen of stroudsburg
,
bling-bling!
Shutterbug
ace
She definitely looks ready to party.
February 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh she is just too gorgeous, I love the colours and her heart.
February 4th, 2025
