Scotty

Scotty is one of the original "Snowmen of Stroudsburg" snowmen. I've photographed the frosty postman before, but had fun with this close up giving it an angle that made Scotty's envelopes really look like they're flying up in the air. The comic book effect looked good on him too. Scotty was designed and produced by the Origins Gallery who is the originator of this popular art installation.