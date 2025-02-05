Sign up
Photo 5058
Love Rocks
While my photo friend John and I were walking up and down Main Street photographing the Snowmen I noticed that someone or somebodies were leaving little painted "Love Rocks" around town as well. So I took some pictures of them too.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Beverley
ace
Beautifully painted… sharing kindness is wonderful to see.
February 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful finds.
February 6th, 2025
