Album Cover Challenge 159

For the current Album Cover Challenge- getting this one in just in the knick of time!



Artist: The Very Large Telescope (a. k. a. VLT)- An astronomical facility located on Cerro Paranal in the Atacama Desert of Northern Chile. It has 4 individual optical telescopes with primary mirrors measuring 27 feet in diameter. They are generally used separately but they can also be combined for a singular image as well. It also has 4 auxiliary telescopes that are 5.9 feet wide and another smaller portable telescope.



Title: "It's so funny that people think I actually ran for President. I am maybe the most un-political person you're ever going to meet... When I put Elected out, it was definitely a satire..."Alice Cooper for President"...I was running against Nixon, you know- even on a joke level- I think I got a lot of write-in votes." Alice Cooper



I have to laugh at myself- when I wrote this quote down, I was apparently quite sleepy because I never took note of who originally said it and left out the "Alice Cooper for President" part. It was only when I went back into Wikipedia to find out who said it that I discovered my mistake- I'd left off the word "votes" on my album title. Oh well- it is what it is (and it sounds better without that final word anyway!).



The short name of this telescope reminded me of the short name of The Electric Light Orchestra- ELO- Maybe VLT is the astronomical version of the kind of music ELO did.