Previous
Lady Lotus in a Whirl by olivetreeann
Photo 5060

Lady Lotus in a Whirl

I didn't like any of the pictures I'd with this snowman so I threw it in the photo processing blender and this was the result. Poor Lady Lotus- she never knew what hit her.

Lady Lotus is the creation of Marie Ferrerie.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Very modern.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact