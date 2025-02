You're Never Too Old to Ride in a Pink Elephant

I think there was a young child on the other side of this fellow but I didn't see one in the other pictures I took of this ride, so maybe he's enjoying a second childhood here! This shot is to celebrate "Umbrella Day" as there's a nice one above his head keeping the sun off him as he flies around with Dumbo. It just seemed too comical not to turn the picture into a comic- so I did!



This was taken back in September 2024 when I was visiting Joan.