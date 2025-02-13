Sign up
Photo 5066
Tortellini Day
Self-explanatory!
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th February 2025 6:48pm
Tags
dinner
,
tortellini
,
edah25-02
,
tortellinin day
Kathy A
ace
Yummo!!
February 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Yum, looks delicious.
February 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Not just any tortellini, delicious looking combo.
February 17th, 2025
