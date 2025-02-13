Previous
Next
Tortellini Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5066

Tortellini Day

Self-explanatory!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Yummo!!
February 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Yum, looks delicious.
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Not just any tortellini, delicious looking combo.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact