Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5065
Ferris Wheel Day
One more shot of the Ferris Wheel on the midway of the Cumberland County Fair (I think that was the name!) that we visited back in September when I was up in Maine with Joan. It was the perfect subject for today's holiday.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10487
photos
198
followers
207
following
1387% complete
View this month »
5058
5059
5060
5061
5062
5063
5064
5065
Latest from all albums
5154
5064
5155
5156
5157
5158
5065
264
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th September 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferris wheel
,
carnival
,
midway
,
edah25-02
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, beautiful colours.
February 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close