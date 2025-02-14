Previous
Ferris Wheel Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5065

Ferris Wheel Day

One more shot of the Ferris Wheel on the midway of the Cumberland County Fair (I think that was the name!) that we visited back in September when I was up in Maine with Joan. It was the perfect subject for today's holiday.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, beautiful colours.
February 15th, 2025  
