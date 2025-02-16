Snowy Faces

I went to the Stroudsburg Winterfest today to take in some amazing ice sculptures, but the Snowmen were still out too so I got a lot more images of them too!



Here's the list of who's who and who by row:



Top row (left to right): Solar Sister, Phil MeIn, Frostina, and Ginger Sprinkles.



2nd row: Far East Fantasy, Russian Doll, Hike PA, Cat Girl Power



Third row: Christmas Cats, (Sunflower- technically no plaque so no name), The Fish Tank, Christmas Candy Kisses



Fourth row: Fluttering Radiance, Snow Necessities, Feelin' Groovy, and finally Nurse Hood



There are 48 snowmen altogether but every year new ones are added into the mix. I don't think I'll ever get them all photographed!

