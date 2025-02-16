Previous
Snowy Faces by olivetreeann
Photo 5068

Snowy Faces

I went to the Stroudsburg Winterfest today to take in some amazing ice sculptures, but the Snowmen were still out too so I got a lot more images of them too!

Here's the list of who's who and who by row:

Top row (left to right): Solar Sister, Phil MeIn, Frostina, and Ginger Sprinkles.

2nd row: Far East Fantasy, Russian Doll, Hike PA, Cat Girl Power

Third row: Christmas Cats, (Sunflower- technically no plaque so no name), The Fish Tank, Christmas Candy Kisses

Fourth row: Fluttering Radiance, Snow Necessities, Feelin' Groovy, and finally Nurse Hood

There are 48 snowmen altogether but every year new ones are added into the mix. I don't think I'll ever get them all photographed!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kathy A ace
These are fabulous!
February 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
They look fabulous, but I think the third one on the top row is my favourite.
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
such a wonderful collage filled with fabulous shots, they are all so stunning.
February 17th, 2025  
