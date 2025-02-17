Previous
Ice Sculpting at Stroudsburg Winterfest by olivetreeann
Photo 5069

Ice Sculpting at Stroudsburg Winterfest

Stroudsburg holds a Winterfest every year. It's quite popular with folks coming from all around our tri-state area to spend time walking around town taking in the main event- ice sculpting. In the collage above you can see the step-by-step process in action. First a block of ice is chosen, then a template is applied on the front. The next step is to trace out the design with the finer carving tools. After that the larger chunks surrounding the design are removed by chain saw. After the rough cut is complete the whole statue is smoothed out and the etching emphasized so that you can better see the picture or shape.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1388% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great collage, lots to look at
February 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Some people are so talented.
February 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a special collage of all the sculptors and their work.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact