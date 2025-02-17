Ice Sculpting at Stroudsburg Winterfest

Stroudsburg holds a Winterfest every year. It's quite popular with folks coming from all around our tri-state area to spend time walking around town taking in the main event- ice sculpting. In the collage above you can see the step-by-step process in action. First a block of ice is chosen, then a template is applied on the front. The next step is to trace out the design with the finer carving tools. After that the larger chunks surrounding the design are removed by chain saw. After the rough cut is complete the whole statue is smoothed out and the etching emphasized so that you can better see the picture or shape.