Chocolate Mint Day by olivetreeann
Chocolate Mint Day

A little bit of indulgence for the holiday today- Chocolate Mint hot chocolate and a small Gihardelli chocolate to go with it. Too bad you can't see the smile on my face!
19th February 2025

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

