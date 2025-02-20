Previous
Snowfall on Clubhouse Drive by olivetreeann
Photo 5072

Snowfall on Clubhouse Drive

What it looked like on my ride home today.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Excellent edit
February 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Love the editing, this would make a lovely arty Christmas card. fav
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact