wsl-1

I thought I'd give this new challenge (the weekly shoot list) a try. The object is to combine a current image with an appropriate quote. Since I was in the kitchen today doing some baking, I thought I'd grab a shot of some of the utensils in my "kitchen easel" (I love that title Katy!!) and combine it with a quote from a famous chef. I remember watching Julia when I came home from high school. I was pretty sure I'd never eat half the stuff she was cooking, but she sure was having fun cooking it!