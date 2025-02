Windows and Doors Collage

I liked the theme for this round of My Favorite Pictures in a Collage so I went through my "most-recents" and put six favorites up.



Top Row L/R- Stroudsburg Methodist Church, The Marie Zimmerman house, and the Parkside Chapel

Bottom Row L/R- Stained glass window in our sanctuary, Door to the private saddle room, and a view of the